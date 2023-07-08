Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Praises Bishop Guti for Positively Impacting Citizens' Lives in Condolence Message

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the Zimbabwean Church fraternity and the family of Ezekiel Guti who died Wednesday.

The ZAOGA Forward in Faith International Ministries founder and leader died aged 100.

In a statement, Mnangagwa described Guti as a humble man of deep scriptural convictions.

"His works and footprints indelibly abound across the length and breadth of our nation, well beyond the vast, national movement of congregants and places of worship which he led.

"He built institutions and led interventions which positively impacted the social life of the broad citizenry of our nation. A strong proponent of education for his African brethren, Dr Guti leaves behind countless educational institutions which he painstakingly built and incrementally scaffolded, leading to the iconic Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University.

"Never has so much been developed and achieved from so little and slander means, only compensated for by so big a heart, so abundant faith and sheer determination.

"Today the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University ranks high among private institutions which dispense higher education to our nation, and certainly stands apart as the only one founded and developed from efforts of indigenous Pentecostal evangelism," Mnangagwa said.

He added: "On behalf of our nation which he served with all his heart and soul, that of Government, my family and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Zimbabwean church fraternity, and the Guti Family, especially to Apostle Eunor Guti and the children, on this their saddest loss.

"May they derive solace and comfort from the knowledge that our nation which is immeasurably indebted to the late departed, stands with them during this hour of deep grief and bereavement, and will forever be inspired by Dr Guti's deep faith and indelible works whose wholesome impact on numerous lives is already recorded, and will remain assured across generations to come."

Guti's funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.