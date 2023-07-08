Morocco Aims to Make History in TotalEnergies U23 Afcon Final Against Egypt

Excitement is building as Morocco's U23 football team prepares to face defending champions Egypt in the highly-anticipated final of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 on Saturday.

The home fans are expected to play a pivotal role in motivating the Moroccan team as they seek to make history at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Morocco has been on an impressive run throughout the tournament, remaining unbeaten with three resounding victories and a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout win against Mali in the semifinals, following a 2-2 draw.

Having secured qualification for the Paris Olympic Games, both teams will go all out to claim the AFCON title.

While Egypt aims to retain the Cup, the host nation is eager to etch their name in football history.

"This match against Egypt is an opportunity to create history. Through this final, we also aim to demonstrate that the future of Moroccan football is promising," expressed Moroccan coach Issame Charai during the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Charai emphasized that victory will not come easily, but his team is fully prepared for the challenge. "Nothing will be handed to us on a silver platter. The Egyptians have yet to concede a goal in this tournament. However, we faced them last November and achieved a positive outcome, and I hope we can replicate that success in the final," added the coach.

Morocco enters the final having won all three of their Group A matches and securing a hard-fought victory against Mali in the semifinals. The coach stressed the importance of composure and self-belief, emphasizing the need to remain calm and focused.

"We cannot afford any mistakes. Our players must maintain their composure and have faith in their abilities," Charai emphasized.

Defender Ayman El Wafi echoed the coach's sentiments, rallying the fans to support the team in their quest for victory. "The trophy must remain in Morocco. We must do it for the people of Morocco," El Wafi passionately declared.

As the stage is set for a thrilling showdown between Morocco and Egypt, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate an intense battle for the AFCON U23 title. The atmosphere promises to be electric as both teams strive to etch their names in football history.