Africa: U.S. Intel Executive Accused of Fueling Anti-LGBTQ+ Agenda in Africa, Say Campaigners

A coalition of human rights organizations in Africa has intensified its demand for Intel Corporation, an American multinational, to terminate the employment of a senior executive, Greg Slater, accused of fueling the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in various countries, including Kenya and Uganda, reports The Guardian.

The rights groups claim that Slater has been "actively responsible for exporting, financing, and spreading hate, homophobia" through the American conservative organization, Family Watch International, which is run by Slater's wife, Sharon. The organization is described as a "hate group" by the U.S. civil rights group Southern Poverty Law Center.

The activists accuse Family Watch International of lobbying high-ranking African leaders and lawmakers to block LGBTQ rights. Family Watch International has denied these allegations, but the activists say that the timing of Slater's involvement in the organization is suspicious. They point to the fact that Uganda passed a law in May that imposes the death penalty or life imprisonment for certain same-sex acts, just months after Slater attended an inter-parliamentary conference on "family values and sovereignty" hosted by Family Watch International.

They claim that the organization has been active in other countries such as Ghana and Kenya, which have witnessed moves to introduce similar legislation over the past year.

The petition has been supported by more than a dozen organizations, and they claim that Slater's alleged involvement in "anti LGBTQ+ advocacy" goes against Intel's public support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Intel has not yet commented on the petition.