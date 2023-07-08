Kenya: Omanyala Runs Blistering 9.85 to Win Kenya's World Athletics Championships Trials

Nairobim — African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala ran the third fastest time in the world this year as he put on a blistering show to win the 100m race at Team Kenya's Trials for the World Championships clocking 9.85.

Omanyala who also has the second fastest time in the world at 9.84 this year was peerless in the race as he glided to victory in seamless fashion ahead of Wiseman Were who clocked 10.36 and Dan Kiviasi who timed 10.84.

"I wanted to run sub 10 but I honestly didn't expect it to be 9.85. I feel good and I feel my body is in peak shape. I have been working hard for the last three weeks and the results are showing," Omanyala said.

He added; "Running in the Diamond League has made me faster and better and now I am looking at putting up ore work over the next 40 days before the World Championships. I will have a medal in Budapest."

He will head to Europe next week for a series of races including Diamond League events, where he is the current circuit leader with 20 points accrued.