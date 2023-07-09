Egypt: Sisi Congratulates Greek PM Mitsotakis On Parliamentary Win

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi congratulated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the victory of his New Democracy party in the Parliamentary elections in June, according to the Egyptian Presidency.

In the telephone call on Saturday 08/07/2023, President El-Sisi also discussed with PM Mitsotakis the latest developments in the Middle East and the global impacts of the economic, food and energy crises.

El-Sisi expressed to Mitsotakis Egypt's appreciation for the strong cooperation with Greece on the bilateral level and within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Cyprus.

For his part, PM Mitsotakis expressed to El-Sisi his country's mutual keenness to enhance cooperation with Egypt across various domains and to continue intensive consultations on matters of common interest.