Morocco/Egypt: U-23 Afcon Final - Morocco Beat Egypt 2-1, Win Championship

9 July 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco won on Saturday the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Egypt 2-1 (1-1 regulation time) in Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The Egyptians opened the scoring in the 10th minute thanks to Mahmoud Saber (10th), before Yanis Begraoui equalized in the 37th minute. In extra time, Oussama Targhaline scored the winner for Morocco (105+3).

Morocco and Egypt validated their tickets for the next Olympic Games (Paris-2024), following their semi-final victories over Mali and Guinea respectively.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.