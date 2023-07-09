Morocco/Egypt: U-23 Afcon Final - Morocco Beat Egypt 2-1, Win Championship

Rabat — Morocco won on Saturday the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Egypt 2-1 (1-1 regulation time) in Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The Egyptians opened the scoring in the 10th minute thanks to Mahmoud Saber (10th), before Yanis Begraoui equalized in the 37th minute. In extra time, Oussama Targhaline scored the winner for Morocco (105+3).

Morocco and Egypt validated their tickets for the next Olympic Games (Paris-2024), following their semi-final victories over Mali and Guinea respectively.