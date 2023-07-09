Zimbabwe: ZRP Tells CCC to Be Organised, Stop Blaming Police for Its Shortcomings

Spread This News

NATIONAL police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has defended the continuous barring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political events saying the opposition should stop blaming police for its shortcomings.

In a Saturday statement, Nyathi accused CCC of being disorganised and failing to abide by the rules in choosing its venue for star rally in Bindura.

"The correct information is that the Citizen Coalition for Change convenor, Susan Mawire, initially notified the local Police Regulating Authority on the rally scheduled for 9th July 2023 at Chipadze stadium. The regulating authority, who is the Officer Commanding Police Bindura District, sought clarity on the venue status from the convenor. She did not give clarity on whether the local council had given them the go ahead to use Chipadze Stadium or not.

"The convenor later said that the local Bindura Municipality had turned down their request to use Chipadze Stadium on the pretext that the stadium was undergoing renovations.

"Coincidentally, the local authority's mayor and deputy mayor, who are both Citizen Coalition for Change members, offered the convenor their personal private stands in Bindura to hold the rally," he said.

Nyathi added that the stands are in a private area which has other beneficiaries who needed to be consulted before the rally is sanctioned.

He said the two stands in Brookdale area which are roughly measuring 3 800 and 3 900 square metres respectively cannot accommodate many people and have no access roads or ablution facilities as the area is yet to be fully developed.

"The Officer Commanding Bindura District had no option, but not to sanction the rally based on the insecurity at the venue and lack of proper and clear logistics arrangement by the convenor and her party.

"The convenor's party tried to change the venue and utilise a private open space in Mazowe area. The owner of the space did not give them the authority to utilise the open space. The convener then advised the local police on this development.

"Above all, the police had engaged the Citizen Coalition for Change convenor despite the fact that they had given the police insufficient notice to prepare for security arrangements in terms of the provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) Chapter 11:23.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties and their representatives to be organized and avoid discrediting the police for their own internal failings to follow clear conditions stipulated under MOPA," said Nyathi.

Nyathi reminded political parties that venues are not given or acquired through the police, but by engaging the institutions and individuals who own such facilities.

CCC Friday rushed to the court after its campaign launch rally, was blocked by the police for lack of toilets at the venue.

The matter was set down for hearing on the 11th prompting the party to file an appeal at high court in a bid to avoid being overtaken by events.

CCC has been religiously giving notices but all its requests during the past week were turned down for various reasons.

This incensed Chamisa who has quizzed if ZRP uses the same tactics against the ruling party Zanu PF.

Chamisa is facing off against Mnangagwa for a second plebiscite with the latter seeking a re-election bid.