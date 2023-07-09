Zimbabwe: CCC Aborts Bindura Rally, Accuses Zanu-PF of Working With Police to Frustrate Its Campaign

Coalition for Change (CCC) has been forced to abort its rally which was slated for this Sunday in Bindura.

The rally was blocked by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who wrote that the venue was not appropriate for a gathering.

CCC had approached the courts seeking a reprieve but the matter had not been finalised by Saturday evening forcing the party to quit the event.

In a statement, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Zanu PF was working with the police to bar their rallies.

"On the 7th of July 2023, ZANU PF and the Police connived to unconstitutionally ban our national campaign mega-launch rally which was scheduled to take place in Bindura on the 9th of July 2023.

"We have approached the courts to challenge this illegality. However, the matter remains pending before the High Court making it impossible for our campaign launch which was pencilled for 9 July 2023 to proceed.

"Undoubtedly, Zanu PF is staring defeat in the face hence its attempt to stop our gatherings, meetings and political activities. To date, Zanu PF has abused state institutions and used political violence, unlawful arrests and intimidation to disrupt or ban over 92 CCC meetings or rallies since we were formed in January 2022. This week alone, six of our rallies were banned or unlawfully disrupted," she said.

The party has been facing challenges to conduct its political meetings since its formation.

Earlier this year over 30 party supporters including a lawyer were arrested while having an internal meeting in Budiriro.

Last week eight more supporters in Chiredzi were arrested after the police blocked a rally giving an excuse that there were no resources.

Mahere said Zanu PF is unelectable, violent, corrupt and afraid of the will of the people

Campaigning space continues to shrink for the opposition with only 46 days left before the general elections.

Meanwhile, other small political outfits have been having the same challenges.

Lovemore Madhuku, National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader said the authorities are putting an impression that the opposition should not campaign.

"We are experiencing the same as small political parties its only that we do not give it the same hype as CCC does," he said.

"The police should make the playing ground flexible for everyone. They should allow short notice period and reduce conditions," he said.