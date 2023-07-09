South Africa: Boks Deliver - and How!

The feeling of unreality that started two hours before the match, turns into mild anxiety ten minutes before the kickoff.

Not only does rugby punish over-confidence, the Springboks play their best rugby when they are the underdogs.

All commentators are predicting a win for the Boks - anything from five points to 25 points. It's as if the fans have forgotten that there are two teams on the field, and if you want to sting the Wallabies into action, then start calling them a bunch of losers. No, no, they don't like that.

The match starts with Willie le Roux making a solid, confidence-building clearance. Australia makes their intentions clear in the first movement, giving the ball to wing Marika Koroibete and expecting him to perform a miracle. Instead, they concede a penalty.

While Le Roux come out tops after being tested three times, Manie Libbok misses a long penalty kick that he would have expected to get. Hopefully (holding thumbs) it will not affect his confidence.

After nine minutes an unfortunate fumble by the Bok forwards leads to fast hands by the Wallabies and Marika Koroibete races in for a well-worked try in the corner.

Libbok's easy penalty reduces the Australian lead to two points but then the Springbok backline clicks into gear and Kurt-Lee Arendse gets probably the easiest try of his Springbok career. The Boks lead by 10-5 - and are looking dangerous.

For those who have Libbok under the magnifying glass, his poor sideline kick from behind his try line is disappointing. The action stays inside the Springbok half but Reece Hodge botches an easy penalty.

The action is fast and furious but both teams are playing Hail Mary rugby and hoping for miracles. Ten minutes before halftime, neither team is playing champagne rugby.

But that changes when Kurt-Lee Arendse scores his second try. It looks easy but that is because the Springboks got all the basics right, leaving the Australians fumbling around. The conversion is good, and suddenly the Boks are looking dominant.

The last ten minutes of the first half belong to the Springboks - including a terrible attempt at a penalty by Reece Hodge.

With 40 minutes to go, Eddie Jones has played all his aces, but there are no trumps. We know he can do it because he has done it before, but it will need a spectacular miracle for him to turn this one around.

Then on 50 minutes... . history! For a few anxious seconds, Loftus holds its breath - and then Kurt-Lee Arendse gets awarded a hat trick try.

Three minutes later, the Boks flood over the Wallabies' try line - and the Wallabies suffer a penalty try, a yellow card and the humiliation of being outplayed in all aspects of the game.

With 15 minutes to go and very little other than pride to play for, the Springboks clear the bench and the domination continues. Five minutes later, the Wallabies again concede a penalty try because of a deliberate slap down of the ball. The Boks now lead by 31 points.

Pieter-Steph du Toit's smile speaks of how important it is for him to score a try after such a long time in the wilderness.

It's a record win for the Boks with a second-string team. Aus have thrown their best troops into the battle and lost by 31 points - and that's even after a consolation try for Australian debutant, Carter Gordon.

South Africa (6 tries) 43 - 12 (2 tries) Australia