Rwanda: Trending or Threading? Rwandans React to Threads App

Phrases like "Old is gold" may dominate spaces such as antique art and archived fashion items, but new bling seemingly takes up all the space in media cycles, which is why the conversations and hype being sparked by the Threads app are as enticing as they are unsurprising.

The New Times spoke to a variety of Rwandans using the Threads app to gauge their perspectives on it, and here's what they had to say.

According to Lana Arafat, a student at the African Leadership University, the aura of the Threads app is exciting, and she is enjoying how much more expressive people are becoming as well as how much safer it feels and seems in comparison to a ruthless Twitter.

"Everyone is nicer on Threads and I just feel like typing out everything I want to say without thinking twice. I think overall it's a lovely platform and not like Twitter, which has become a scary place where you can't say anything without upsetting anyone. I'm using it as a journal," says Arafat.

London-based brand strategist and Rwandan writer Ivan Nyagatare (also known as Gentlemanwalkin) strongly believes that the Threads app has the potential to succeed especially because a text based app is just what the Meta community was missing, given that Meta apps have over 3.8 billion users and irrefutably more popular than Twitter's user base and setup. Nyagatare also expressed excitement over a text based app with light contexture, he was also the first user to thread in Kinyarwanda.

"As a writer, I like threads and I am happy with a writing-led platform, something Meta hasn't cared about in a while since its battles with Snapchat and TikTok to make Instagram more video centric. It can become the next influencer's platform and give me a new outlet for my dad jokes if it steers clear of politics, bitcoin and global headlines" says Nyagatare.

Emika Kabera, a marketer and fashion enthusiast, expressed that she joined Threads out of curiosity, but also to stay up to date, and has enjoyed it since, especially because it fosters expression with no guidelines.

"Threads came as a pleasant surprise amidst the ever evolving landscape of media and technology. As a marketer, I joined out of curiosity and I had uncertain expectations but I was captivated by its seamless UI and user experience." Says Kabera

Media personality Georgie Ndirangu was one of the first people to join and express interest in it on Thursday morning, which he took to his Threads account.

"Just realized, this means we're now officially allowed NOT to go back to Facebook. That era is done. The boomer in me is hanging by a thread." Read one of Ndirangu's first posts on Threads

Despite gaining over 70 million users in a mere two days, Threads is not everyone's cup of tea, and from Lavie Mutanganshuro, a Rwandan communications officer stand, the overzealousness with which people are approaching the app isn't much incentive to jump on to the wagon, and he doesn't consider joining until Threads loses its hot potato status. According to him, the existence of Threads doesn't make Twitter inadequate, and unlike many others, peer pressure won't pave his way in.

"My only concern is people's haste to join. It's as if the app will not be there tomorrow or next month. The hurry reminds me of goods on discount and how people are up and down before stock runs out. While I acknowledge the good in having a new app, I don't think that Threads makes Twitter irrelevant and it seems as though peer pressure is influencing more people to join" says Mutanganshuro.

About Threads app

Threads is a text based online social media and networking app by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Threads was launched on July 5 and has been referred to by Mark Zukerberg as "our response to Twitter." Threads gained more than 70 million users within the first two days and the app, also referred to as the "Twitter killer" poses real competition for former, especially as users have been displeased with it since Elon Musk's takeover in October 2022. User accounts on Threads are generated through one's Instagram account, and cannot be deleted without deleting one's Instagram account as well.