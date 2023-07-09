Somalia: Somali PM Carried Out First Cabinet Reshuffle of His Premiership

Mogadishu, Somalia — Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has reshuffled his cabinet following a dispute over the suspension of senior officials at the finance ministry.

Bihi Iman Cige, who was the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, was appointed as the Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, replacing Dr. Ilmi Mohamud Nur.

The PM also appointed Dr. Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim as the new Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, while Abukar Jeilani Sheikh becomes the state Minister for religious affairs.

Saadad Mohamed Noor will be the state Minister for the Ministry of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of the Federal Government.

Somali PM started the accountability of his Ministers and entire government agencies over corruption and mismanagement with 9 in jail and 9 others on the run after being convicted.