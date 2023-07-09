Morocco: Female Maestro Hind Ennaira Shows Gnaoua Music's Power to Transcend Boundaries

9 July 2023
Radio France Internationale
By Isabelle Martinetti

Essaouira - Hind Ennaira is one of the rare women maâlems, or master musicians, among the hundred or so Gnaoua artists in Morocco, who usually pass on their musical tradition from father to son.

"There are very few women maâlems. You can count them on the fingers of one hand," Hind Ennaira told RFI at the Gnaoua and World Music Festival in Essaouira, Morocco, last month.

"Usually, the women are in the lila [all-night musical rituals] looking after the men who play the music."

The 26-year-old artist was born in Essaouira and taught herself to play the traditional guembri instrument.

Her parents are not part of the Gnaoua, the ethnic group descended from people brought to North Africa from the Sahel region as slaves. Ennaira believes that Gnaoua music goes beyond the community that originated it.

"This music is transcendent. Even if people don't understand the language, it really brings you into its atmosphere. It's the guembri that does it all," she explains.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.