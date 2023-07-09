Morocco: We Won This Cup for King Mohammed VI - Morocco U23 Coach Charai

9 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Morocco U23 coach Isaam Charai has credited the King Mohammed VI, the ruler of the country, for their TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 success insisting he inspired them to win the title.

The Baby Lionsa emerged as the undefeated champions of the TotalEnergies U23 AFCON after defeating Egypt in the final match played in Rabat on Saturday.

Following their 2-1 victory over a 10-man Egypt team in the final, the host nation extended their winning streak, having previously secured wins against Guinea (2-1), Ghana (5-1), and Congo Brazzaville (1-0) during the group stage.

In the semi-finals, they overcame Mali in a thrilling penalty shootout, prevailing 4-3 after a 2-2 draw.

Charai, the head coach of Morocco's U23 team, attributed their success to King Mohammed VI. "We lifted this cup for King Mohammed VI," Charai proudly declared.

The coach emphasized that their triumph was not a stroke of luck but a result of the team's discipline and unwavering focus.

"Egypt presented a formidable challenge with a solid defense, but we found the key to overcome them," Charai added.

Expressing his gratitude, Charai thanked the Moroccan fans for their tremendous support throughout the tournament.

"Their unwavering dedication has proven to be a valuable investment, especially considering the young age of our players who represent the future," he acknowledged.

Charai urged his players to savor their victory while also reminding them of the hard work that lies ahead in preparation for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.