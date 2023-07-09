Morocco: We Won This Cup for King Mohammed VI - Morocco U23 Coach Charai

Morocco U23 coach Isaam Charai has credited the King Mohammed VI, the ruler of the country, for their TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 success insisting he inspired them to win the title.

The Baby Lionsa emerged as the undefeated champions of the TotalEnergies U23 AFCON after defeating Egypt in the final match played in Rabat on Saturday.

Following their 2-1 victory over a 10-man Egypt team in the final, the host nation extended their winning streak, having previously secured wins against Guinea (2-1), Ghana (5-1), and Congo Brazzaville (1-0) during the group stage.

In the semi-finals, they overcame Mali in a thrilling penalty shootout, prevailing 4-3 after a 2-2 draw.

Charai, the head coach of Morocco's U23 team, attributed their success to King Mohammed VI. "We lifted this cup for King Mohammed VI," Charai proudly declared.

The coach emphasized that their triumph was not a stroke of luck but a result of the team's discipline and unwavering focus.

"Egypt presented a formidable challenge with a solid defense, but we found the key to overcome them," Charai added.

Expressing his gratitude, Charai thanked the Moroccan fans for their tremendous support throughout the tournament.

"Their unwavering dedication has proven to be a valuable investment, especially considering the young age of our players who represent the future," he acknowledged.

Charai urged his players to savor their victory while also reminding them of the hard work that lies ahead in preparation for the Paris Olympics 2024.