Somalia: At Least 40 Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed in Raid Near Afmadow - Ministry

Mogadishu, Somalia — The federal government of Somalia reported an operation in Welmarow, 40 km away from Afmadow in the Lower Juba region, targeting Al-Shabaab.

The SNA in cooperation with foreign forces swept into an area housing Al-Shabaab meeting near Afmadow, which falls under the Jubaland state of Somalia, according to a statement.

"A planned operation carried out by the Somali Army with the help of international friends in Welmarow, 40 KM from Afmadow in the Lower Juba region," the defense ministry said.

The joint military operation took place three different times, targeting a place where Al-Shabaab fighters were holding a gathering. At least 40 Al-Shabaab members were killed.

The operation comes weeks after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced the second phase of the military offensive against al-Shabaab will start in Jubaland and Southwest states.

The pending assault aims to flush out al-Shabaab from the remaining parts of the country under its control, following the first phase that began in August 2022 and recorded gains.

In the first phase, the government sought support from clan militias from the Hawiye clan, and regained substantial territory from al-Shabaab.