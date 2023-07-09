Somalia: The Former Immediate Finance Minster Welcomes His Sacking

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Minister of Finance Dr. Elmi Mohamud Noor has positively welcomed his sacking by Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre on Saturday, July 8.

In a Facebook post, Noor said he was happy with the role he played in Somalia's debt relief plan, financial reform, and tax system during his tenure as the Minister of Finance.

"It was an honor and privilege for me to be the Minister of Finance of Somalia. I am happy that I was the leader of the financial reform program to reach the conclusion of the debt relief process," said the immediate former finance minister.

He said that he is leaving the office after paying all the salaries of the civil servants and modernizing the process, strengthening the general management of finance and good governance.

Dr. Ilmi Mohamud Noor, the former Minister of Finance of Somalia said that he tried to protect the politics from the Financial Reform Program so that the Somali people can be served effectively.

He pledged to cooperate with the new finance minister, Bihi Iman Cige and wished him success in his daunting responsibility.

During his tenure in office, Dr. Ilmi worked on the Somalia debt relief plan by holding public and private meetings with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Somalia's debtor countries, and other key stakeholders.