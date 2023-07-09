Tunisia: Shipwreck of Migrant Boat in Sfax - Prosecutor's Office Orders Investigation

9 July 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The public prosecutor's office at the Sfax 1 court of first instance has ordered an investigation into the sinking of an irregular migrant boat off the coast of the region, according to initial information gathered by the judicial and security services in Zarzis.

The public prosecutor and spokesman for the jurisdiction, Faouzi Masmoudi, told TAP on Sunday that the Maritime Guard intervened to rescue 11 migrants. One body was fished out and transferred to the forensic medicine department.

The same source added that the search was continuing for 10 other people who had disappeared at sea.

It added that all the passengers in the boat were Tunisians and that a second investigation into the same incident had been opened at the Médenine court of first instance.

