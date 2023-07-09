Kenya: Transporters Lobby Warns of Legal Action Over Non-Implementation of Minimum Wages Regulations

9 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Kenya Transporters Association has threatened legal action against companies yet to comply with the minimum wage laws for heavy commercial vehicle drivers.

In a statement, the association chairman Newton Wang'oo said those paying below the minimum wage is not only a violation of the law but also a disregard for the rights and welfare of the valuable transport workforce.

Wang'oo noted that the last Regulation of Wages issued in May 2022, pegged the minimum wage for HCV drivers plying the Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu, and Nakuru at 39,449 Shillings while those using former municipalities such as Mavoko, Ruiru, and Limuru should receive a minimum wage of 37,123 shillings.

Those plying other areas earn less than 34,807 Shillings.

In order to avoid penalties provided for in the labour laws, Wang'oo advised companies to begin the process of reviewing their employees' salaries to meet or exceed the minimum wage requirement.

The association's statement comes even as Long Distance Drivers and Conductors have threatened to go on strike on July 12 to protest an NTSA directive to re-test their member at a cost they say is punitive as it places a heavy burden on drivers who are already on low pay.

