Tanzania: Fire Guts Five Tourists' Hotels in Zanzibar

Pixabay
Zanzibar,.
9 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — Fire destroyed some parts of five tourists' hotels in Paje coastal area, Unguja South on Saturday Night, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gaudianus Felician Kamugisha, responsible for Unguja South Region confirmed on Sunday.

According to Mr Kamugisha- Regional Police Commander (RPC) of the region, Fire started from a kitchen of 'Nest Hotel' destroying the kitchen, restaurant, and Bar, before it jumped to other four neighboring hotels: Meraki Hotel destroying reception and Bar; and Drifters Zanzibar Hotel- destroying restaurant.

The other Hotels are Maisha Matamu Hotel-burned Bar and restaurant' and Cristal Resort- destroyed five rooms, "Fire fighters, Police and residents teamed up to fight the fire until around 3am. We managed to put out the fierce fire that was spreading across the area."

He said cause of the fire and the value of the destroyed properties, are still under investigation along with finding out whether the tourists Hotel with coconut leaves thatched roof are insured

The District Commissioner (DC) for Unguja South Mr Rajab Mkasaba said "We started to fight the fire after midnight and controlled it. There were many tourists when the fire started, but we thank God, nobody was injured."

He said that different leaders have comforted the Hotel owners because it is a great loss to them and even the country because tourism is a leading source of income for Zanzibar economy.

In November 2021 tourists and hotel workers escaped unhurt after four tourist hotels caught fire in Jambiani coastal area, Unguja South region in Zanzibar.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.