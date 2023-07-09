Tanzania: Fire Guts Five Tourists' Hotels in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — Fire destroyed some parts of five tourists' hotels in Paje coastal area, Unguja South on Saturday Night, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gaudianus Felician Kamugisha, responsible for Unguja South Region confirmed on Sunday.

According to Mr Kamugisha- Regional Police Commander (RPC) of the region, Fire started from a kitchen of 'Nest Hotel' destroying the kitchen, restaurant, and Bar, before it jumped to other four neighboring hotels: Meraki Hotel destroying reception and Bar; and Drifters Zanzibar Hotel- destroying restaurant.

The other Hotels are Maisha Matamu Hotel-burned Bar and restaurant' and Cristal Resort- destroyed five rooms, "Fire fighters, Police and residents teamed up to fight the fire until around 3am. We managed to put out the fierce fire that was spreading across the area."

He said cause of the fire and the value of the destroyed properties, are still under investigation along with finding out whether the tourists Hotel with coconut leaves thatched roof are insured

The District Commissioner (DC) for Unguja South Mr Rajab Mkasaba said "We started to fight the fire after midnight and controlled it. There were many tourists when the fire started, but we thank God, nobody was injured."

He said that different leaders have comforted the Hotel owners because it is a great loss to them and even the country because tourism is a leading source of income for Zanzibar economy.

In November 2021 tourists and hotel workers escaped unhurt after four tourist hotels caught fire in Jambiani coastal area, Unguja South region in Zanzibar.