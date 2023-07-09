South Africa: Killsurance Queen Charged for Being in Possession of a Cell Phone

Convicted serial murderer and Killsurance Queen Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu has been found in possession of a cell phone in her jail cell.

The department has confirmed on Sunday.

The Department of correctional services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department of correctional services (DCS) said internal charges had been laid against Ndlovu for "contravening the Correctional Services Act" after she was caught with a mobile phone.

"Inmates found in possession of cellphones are charged in terms of section 23(1) of the Correctional Services Act. They are then reprimanded accordingly, a process which may involve a withdrawal of privileges for a specified period, reclassification (downgrade), and other punitive measures.

"Illegal activities and deviant behaviour by inmates have no place in correctional facilities. DCS is working towards achieving contraband-free centers, hence different measures are being employed by means of removing all illegal items in our centers," said Nxumalo.

The former police officer at Tembisa South cop shop Ndlovu was found guilty and convicted for murdering her six relatives including her partner between 2012 and 2018. She was found to have taken out life and insurance policies for her targets and collected as much as R1.4m in payouts after their deaths.

Ndlovu was convicted of six life sentences for the murders, 10 years each on four counts of fraud, 10 years each for seven charges of incitement to commit murder, and 10 years for attempting to murder her mother, Maria Mushawana.

Scrolla.Africa broke the story in 2019 after Ndlovu was recorded trying to enlist an undercover police officer and another man posing as hitmen to burn her sister Joyce and her five children to death inside her house. This led to her arrest and subsequent conviction.

This is not the first time Ndlovu is found in possession of a cell phone. Scrolla.Africa reported in 2020 that she was removed from Johannesburg Correctional Services to Kgosi Mampuru II prison after she was then found in possession of a cell phone.