Sudan: South Sudan President 'Convinces El Hilu to Cease Attacks On Army Bases'

7 July 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Wau (South Sudan) — South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit says he has persuaded the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) not to attack the Sudanese army in the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile region.

In a large political rally attended by South Sudanese governors and army commanders in Wau, capital of Western Bahr El Ghazal on Tuesday, President Mayardit said that he had "succeeded in persuading the SPLM-N commander to stop attacks on the army".

He said he advised El Hilu "against falling into an unknown trap".

The president further expressed his concern about South Sudanese gangs targeting refugees and returnees who fled the violence in Sudan.

"If these incidents are indeed occurring, they must cease. We have received reports from foreign diplomats and international organizations like the United Nations, who have been informed of such incidents by the affected individuals. Let us work together to ensure their safety and security."

Mayardit instructed the governors to enhance security measures at border crossings with Sudan "to prevent infiltration and the movement of hostile forces into unoccupied border regions".

Last month, the SPLM-N El Hilu attacked army bases in Delling and Kadugli in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, and in Kurmuk in Blue Nile region*.

The rebel group reportedly took advantage of the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that erupted in Khartoum on April 15 and not much later in Darfur and Kordofan as well.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.