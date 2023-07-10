Tunisia: Justice Minister Discusses Irregular Migration With Senior Justice Officials in Sfax

Tunis/Tunisia — Justice Minister Leila Jaffel convened on Thursday at the ministry headquarters with Public Prosecutor of the Sfax Court of Appeal Hafedh Bouassida, Public Prosecutor of the Sfax First Instance Court Faouzi Masmoudi, and Public Prosecutor of the Sfax 2 First Instance Court Hichem Ksibi.

The meeting reviewed the proper functioning of the public prosecution in the region and its role in combating corruption, smuggling, and dismantling networks involved in irregular migration.

The minister emphasised the necessity of enforcing the law while ensuring full respect for the principles of equality and human rights, said a Ministry statement.

She also stressed the imperative of taking all necessary measures to combat any form of organised crime as well as any crime aimed at undermining national security.

Furthermore, the minister commended the efforts made by legal and administrative personnel and authorised the implementation of a specialised programme aimed at improving working conditions in the courts of Sfax.

On Tuesday, the public prosecution at the Sfax First Instance Court ordered the arrest of three Sub-Saharan migrants suspected of the murder of Tunisian man in Sfax. The victim was stabbed on Monday night by a Sub-Saharan migrant. A fourth suspect is on the run in connection with the same case.

On Monday, the prosecutor's office ordered the detention of 34 Sub-Saharan migrants for undocumented entry into Tunisian territory and irregular stay, following violent clashes on Sunday evening in Sfax between residents of certain neighbourhoods and Sub-Saharan migrants.