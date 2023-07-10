Tunisia: National Coordination of Social Movements Calls for Assistance to Sub-Saharan Migrants

9 July 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Coordination of Social Movements, Sunday, called on Tunisians as well as national and international organisations to provide help to sub-Saharan migrants who are in Tunisia.

In a statement, the coordination stressed the need to offer all necessary humanitarian assistance (food products, medicines, etc.) to these migrants who are suffering from thirst, hunger and disease during this period of extreme heat.

The organisation also emphasised the importance of setting up a national humanitarian relief committee.

"The sub-Saharan migrant issue is a humanitarian crisis par excellence which requires the mobilisation of all Tunisian citizens," the coordination said.

It urged to show solidarity with Sub-Saharans, recalling the importance of rescuing human life which is a «fundamental human right.»

It also denounced "all forms of racial discrimination and violence" against these migrants in Tunisia and abroad, adding that the Tunisian State has the responsibility to preserve their physical safety.

