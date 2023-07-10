South Africa: Ramaphosa Says He's Faced More Challenges Than Any Other President - South African News Briefs - July 10, 2023

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the press while on a state visit to the United Kingdom in November 2022.
10 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Renee Moodie

Cape Town —  

Ramaphosa Says He Has Faced More Challenges Than Any Other Democratic-Era President
President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that since taking office in 2018, he has faced more challenges than any other president in a democratic South Africa. News24 reports that Ramaphosa blamed the Covid-19 pandemic, state capture and continued economic downturn for why the new dawn he promised when taking office at the Union Buildings had not materialised. The president was engaging the media at a post-national executive committee (NEC) meeting roundtable on Sunday in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Icy Weather Moves Across Country

A cold front that hit the Western Cape over the weekend is moving eastwards across the country. EyeWitness News reports that the South African Weather Service warned Gauteng and North-West residents to prepare for freezing weather conditions from Sunday evening. The weather service says clouds in areas that have been experiencing rainfall over the weekend will begin to clear up on Tuesday. "There will be a bit of a recovery as we go to Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. The rest of the week we're not expecting anything in terms of rainfall," said the weather service's Venetia Phakula.

Solar Panel Fault Investigated After Fire at Vodacom's Cape Town Office
The Vodacom building at Century City caught alight on Sunday July 9, 2023, with firefighters from Cape Town's fire and rescue department bringing it under control, TimesLive reports. JP Smith, safety and security member of the mayoral committee, said solar panels on the roof had caused the rooftop to catch fire. Six fire pumps were used to battle the blaze, along with two hydraulic aerial platforms. "The building sustained substantial damages," he said, adding that a fire safety inspector and a building inspector had been called out to investigate the incident.

