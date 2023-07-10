South Africa: Ethiopian Star Breaks SA Record

10 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Thathe Msimang

Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw produced a stunning performance to outclass a quality field in the Run Your City 10 km race in Durban.

She clocked a time of 30:46 to win the race on a freezing and windy Sunday morning to set the fastest time ever on South African soil.

Kenyan Docus Ajok settled for second spot with Ugandan Stella Chesang taking third, with the podium dominated by international runners.

Yehualaw, 23, is the world record holder over the distance with a time of 29:14 set in Valencia last year. She also won the 2022 London Marathon.

In Durban, Yehualaw showed she is the best, running 6 km on her own.

She said it was a well-organised race and she loved racing in South Africa.

"It was a good victory, especially as it is my first race in South Africa. I believe I would have clocked a better time if the girls ran with me during the race," she said.

In the men's race, the South Africans made a clean sweep in a top three podium with Kabelo Seboko a surprise package, winning the race in a blindingly fast time of 27:56.

Meanwhile, South African road running legend Stephen Mokoka dipped under 28 minutes for the first time on home soil to clock 27:59, grabbing third in a photo finish with Thabang Mosiako.

History was made: it was the first time that three of the country's athletes finished under 28 minutes in a race hosted in South Africa.

Pictured above: Yalemzerf Yehualaw

Image source: London Marathon Twitter

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.