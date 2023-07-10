South Africa: Ethiopian Star Breaks SA Record

Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw produced a stunning performance to outclass a quality field in the Run Your City 10 km race in Durban.

She clocked a time of 30:46 to win the race on a freezing and windy Sunday morning to set the fastest time ever on South African soil.

Kenyan Docus Ajok settled for second spot with Ugandan Stella Chesang taking third, with the podium dominated by international runners.

Yehualaw, 23, is the world record holder over the distance with a time of 29:14 set in Valencia last year. She also won the 2022 London Marathon.

In Durban, Yehualaw showed she is the best, running 6 km on her own.

She said it was a well-organised race and she loved racing in South Africa.

"It was a good victory, especially as it is my first race in South Africa. I believe I would have clocked a better time if the girls ran with me during the race," she said.

In the men's race, the South Africans made a clean sweep in a top three podium with Kabelo Seboko a surprise package, winning the race in a blindingly fast time of 27:56.

Meanwhile, South African road running legend Stephen Mokoka dipped under 28 minutes for the first time on home soil to clock 27:59, grabbing third in a photo finish with Thabang Mosiako.

History was made: it was the first time that three of the country's athletes finished under 28 minutes in a race hosted in South Africa.

Pictured above: Yalemzerf Yehualaw

Image source: London Marathon Twitter