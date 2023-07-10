South Africa: KZN Gears Up for High-Level BRICS Engagements

The Kwazulu-Natal provincial government will host a series of high-level engagements as a precursor to the 15th BRICS Summit that will take place in August.

Led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the engagements will kick off with the BRICS Gender Dividend Debate to be hosted by the City of Durban at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) on Friday, 14 July 2023.

The debate will be led by prominent female political leaders, including government officials, and economists from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and African nations.

Dube-Ncube said the objective of the debate is to explore the political economy of gender in a multipolar world, framing "Tomorrow's multipolar world, through a gender lens" for Women by Women in BRICS and African nations.

She said the main topics of discussion will include the impact of the evolving BRICS and African political and economic landscape on transforming industries to become gender-neutral and inclusive.

"The debate will also focus on identifying revolutionary decisions, investments, and measures of success that BRICS leaders need to deploy to promote gender equity and equality, fostering inclusive and prosperous BRICS and African economies.

"Furthermore, the debate will emphasise converting promises and hopes into practical solutions and framing resolutions, to advance the BRICS needle on gender equality by 2030, contributing to the Johannesburg XV BRICS Summit Declaration," said the Premier.

The event will be followed by the 9th BRICS Youth Summit and the Meeting of Ministers responsible for Youth Affairs, to be hosted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) which will be held from 18-21 July 2023.

The BRICS Youth Summit is a platform for dialogue for delegates from member states, striving for the promotion of peace, security, development in a multi-polar inter-dependent and increasingly complex, globalizing world.

Held under the theme "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism" the objectives of the summit are to bring together youth participants, affording them an opportunity to share ideas and work on a concrete Action Plan for co-operation in economic, humanitarian, mass media and the science sphere.

NYDA spokesperson, Bongekile Skosana, said this year, South Africa as the Chair of BRICS will direct the summit to focus mainly on discussions that aim to encourage young leaders amongst BRICS nations to actively participate in addressing significant global challenges, economic, social issues, and contribute to the developmental agenda.

"It further focuses to establish constructive engagements on issues relating to youth empowerment, the advancement of youth development and in creating a conducive environment where youth will devise a path to a brighter and better future," Skosana said.

The BRICS Urbanisation Forum taking place from 26-27 July 2023, will also bring together various stakeholders from the BRICS countries, including BRICS Ministerial delegations, representatives from local governments, policymakers, and other stakeholders to place key issues of urbanisation on their agenda for action.

The Forum will highlight how to build productive and sustainable urban economies and livelihood survival strategies in urban environments as well as creating inclusive urban spaces.

The last edition of the forum was hosted online under the presidency of China in 2022.

BRICS-AFRICA Women Business Alliance

The events will conclude with BRICS-AFRICA Women Business Alliance (BRICS WBA) Trade Conference, taking place on 20-21 August 2023.

The BRICS WBA Trade Conference is a unique event that brings together 500 women-owned businesses, including micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises from 18 different countries, namely South Africa, Brazil, Russia, India, China, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Zambia, DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, and Lesotho.

The conference is set to be a ground-breaking event, featuring several highlights, including the first ever physical meeting of BRICS WBA national chapters, the launch of the Agrowex e-commerce platform, and the unveiling of the BRICS Center for Labour Mobility and Education Services, "Work and Study".

BRICS Summit

South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 22 - 24 August 2023.

The Summit will take place under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism".