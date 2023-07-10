South Africa: SAFA President Danny Jordaan Submits Warning Statement to the Hawks After Financial Misdemeanour Claims

analysis

Danny Jordaan provided a warning statement to the Hawks in May in answer to complaints from Safa colleagues that he had been instrumental in the dodgy acquisition of a R65m Johannesburg property, a price tag of double its evaluation, as well as the abuse of the association's funds for personal gain.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is considering whether to charge South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan and CFO Gronie Hluyo with financial misdemeanours relating to allegedly abused Safa funds.

"After some hesitation from mr. Jordaan, he ended up complying" on 10 May this year and provided a warning statement to the Hawks after a directive from the NPA to do so in June 2022, NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga told Scorpio.

Having rubbished all related claims before, Jordaan's colleagues expect him to have denied all allegations against him.

Hluyo, through his lawyers EFG incorporated, declined on 4 August 2022 to provide a warning statement, dithering over it since instructed to do so in October 2020.

"Due to non-compliance, the NPA is still evaluating if they have to charge him," Mhaga said.

Jordaan is the main suspect in a criminal complaint by Safa national executive committee member Malesela Mooka, registered with the police as Booysens Cas 42205/20 in May 2020. Supporting Mooka in part are affidavits submitted by Lucas Nhlapo, former vice president and former chair of the Safa audit and risk committee, and former Safa CEO Dennis Mumble.

Hluyo, as Safa's CFO, is the person who supposedly pushed the...