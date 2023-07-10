South Africa: Junior Springboks Fall At Semifinal Hurdle to Efficient Ireland

analysis

Valiant effort was not enough as the Baby Boks were outclassed 31-12 against a mature Ireland outfit.

Despite the scoreline, the Junior Springboks were valiant in their 31-12 loss against a superior Junior Irish outfit in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship semifinals on Sunday evening.

Ireland entered the Under-20 Championship off the back of an under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam win and proved their class against a courageous Junior Boks side, who were outclassed on a chilly evening at Athlone Stadium.

South Africa will now play England in the third/fourth place playoff on Friday evening at Athlone Stadium, with France and Ireland contesting the final after France beat England 52-31 in the other semifinal on Sunday.

Ireland absorbed relentless early pressure from the Junior Springboks and countered with a brace by leftwing James Nicholson and accurate goalkicking by flyhalf Sam Prendergast, who kept the scoreboard ticking over.

South Africa started the match in promising fashion, peppering the Irish line sporadically in the opening half hour, but final passes not sticking and knock-ons close to the line cost the home side.

The Junior Boks somehow finished the half pointless and seven points down despite spending most of the opening 40 minutes in Irish territory.

Poor discipline

Poor discipline by the Baby Boks allowed Ireland to take the lead....