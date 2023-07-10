South Africa: Junior Springboks Fall At Semifinal Hurdle to Efficient Ireland

9 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Valiant effort was not enough as the Baby Boks were outclassed 31-12 against a mature Ireland outfit.

Despite the scoreline, the Junior Springboks were valiant in their 31-12 loss against a superior Junior Irish outfit in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship semifinals on Sunday evening.

Ireland entered the Under-20 Championship off the back of an under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam win and proved their class against a courageous Junior Boks side, who were outclassed on a chilly evening at Athlone Stadium.

South Africa will now play England in the third/fourth place playoff on Friday evening at Athlone Stadium, with France and Ireland contesting the final after France beat England 52-31 in the other semifinal on Sunday.

Ireland absorbed relentless early pressure from the Junior Springboks and countered with a brace by leftwing James Nicholson and accurate goalkicking by flyhalf Sam Prendergast, who kept the scoreboard ticking over.

South Africa started the match in promising fashion, peppering the Irish line sporadically in the opening half hour, but final passes not sticking and knock-ons close to the line cost the home side.

The Junior Boks somehow finished the half pointless and seven points down despite spending most of the opening 40 minutes in Irish territory.

Poor discipline

Poor discipline by the Baby Boks allowed Ireland to take the lead....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.