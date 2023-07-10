Kenya: Nairobi Tipped for Financial Windfall From 20th Edition of Stanchart Marathon

Nairobi — The upcoming Nairobi StanChart Marathon is expected to bring a lot of economic benefits to the capital as thousands of participants take to the Southern Bypass on October 29 to battle for honours in the different categories of competitions.

Nairobi deputy governor James Njoroge Muchiri said the 20-year-old marathon has always positioned the capital as the city to be, adding that the county government is looking forward to this year's edition.

"The Marathon also not only promotes and celebrates athletic excellence but also brings economic benefits to our city, as it positions the city as a premier destination for sports events as well as attracts participants, spectators and international attention. We are excited to work hand in hand with Standard Chartered Kenya, Athletics Kenya and all stakeholders to ensure a successful and memorable event that reflects the spirit and energy of Nairobi," Muchiri said.

He also applauded the annual road race for its consistency and promotion of a healthy lifestyle and being among Nairobi residents.

"We are honored to host the prestigious Nairobi Marathon in our vibrant city. This marathon serves as a testament to Kenya's status as a global hub for sports and showcases our commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among our citizens," the deputy governor pointed out.

Echoing his remarks, Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei described the StanChart Marathon as a socio-cultural event that brings together people from different walks of life -- bound together by their love for athletics and a physically active lifestyle.

"I applaud Standard Chartered for consistently organising this sustainable marathon for two centuries and in so doing cultivating a sporting culture within Kenya, inspiring young athletes to pursue their dreams and showcasing our nation's extraordinary running talent. The Nairobi Marathon brings together athletes from diverse backgrounds, races, gender and promotes inclusivity with its PWD race category. This inadvertently fosters a love for athletics and nurtures talent from grassroot levels," Tuwei said.

He added: "We appreciate the tremendous value of this marathon, so we appeal to all stakeholders, athletes, sponsors and the local community to join us in making the 20th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon and make it an unforgettable success."

At the same time, Standard Chartered Kenya and East Africa CEO Kariuki Ngari said this year's edition of the marathon will seek to go beyond the 25,000 seedlings planted last year even as the bank intensifies its efforts to transform lives.

"In 2022, over 20,000 runners registered to participate in the Nairobi Marathon, and we distributed over 25,000 seedlings in various parts of the country alongside other environmental protections measures. Our broad sustainability contribution is highlighted in our first sustainability impact report that we launched in 2021. This year we aim to continue minimising the negative impacts of our operations and drive positive change through planting tree seedlings in partnership with various stakeholders and at all touchpoints," Ngari said.

He added: "This year we have re-introduced an executive category and I will be inviting my peers to join me in the 10 Km CEO Challenge. We will have a training program to help them prepare as well and of course, to plant a tree."

This year's event will feature six race categories: 42km male and female, 21km male and female, 10km male and female, 21km wheelchair male and female, 5km Family Fun Run race and the Corporate Relay Challenge.

Last year's edition of the annual road race was won by Elias Kemboi and Sheila Chepkoech, who clinched top spot in the men and women's 42km races respectively.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu and Everline Chirchir won the men and women's 21km races respectively.