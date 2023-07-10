Kenya: UDA Targetting 15 Million Members By 2027 - Malala

9 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Rulling party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has intensified its registration exercise targeting 15 million members by 2027.

On Sunday, the party's Secretary General Cleophas Malala led officials in Garissa for a registration exercise to net more members.

"Our focus is 15 Million UDA members by 2027," Malala tweeted on arrival in Garissa.

The yellow party is particularly targeting Opposition strongholds where it had few votes in the August 2022 elections.

Recently, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced the party's plans to hold grassroots elections as part of measures to strengthen it.

"UDA will have elections and all the officers and officials are serving on an interim basis. The party will decide for national elections from the polling stations to the wards, constituency, county all the way to the national office," he said.

He said the party aims to open offices in all corners of the country so as to have a base in all 47 counties.

