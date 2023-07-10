Tanzania: PM Scolds Schoolgirl Marriages

Mtwara — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has vowed that the government will not compromise and spare parents and guardians, who marry off schoolgirls.

The Premier further stated that stern measures will be taken against men and youth, who dare marrying schoolgirls or impregnating them.

"It is a criminal offence and the law will not spare them," Mr Majaliwa stressed on Saturday evening, while addressing a public rally at Nanyamba Town Council, Mtwara Region.

He said any man or youth who would be found to have impregnated or married a schoolgirl will be liable to imprisonment for a term of 30 years.

"Youths and men who are here, get it right, shall you be identified as having married or impregnated a schoolgirl(s), put yourself in a danger zone," he said.

Sending a warning, Mr Majaliwa said any man or youth with the intention of marrying or impregnating a schoolgirl(s) should first know his age and sacrifice for the uncompromising jail term.

He said the law that protects girls from all forms of sexual exploitations and abuse is very strict, adding that those who will dare violating it will regret.

The new Tanzania law states that any person who impregnates a Primary or Secondary School girl commits an offence, and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term of 30 years.

The PM said President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has devoted to ensure Tanzanian girls and boys complete their education for their better future.

He reiterated the need for predators to stay away from schoolgirls, and called upon parents and guardians to ensure their young daughters and boys are taken to school as required.

Meanwhile the government has provided 208bn/- to construct new secondary schools in all municipal councils in the country.

This is the government's strategic plan to prepare better learning conditions for boys and girls to join Form One come next year.

Deputy minister in the President's Office, Regional Administrations and Local Governments Authorities (PO-RALGA) Mr Deo Ndejembi made the revelation in Mtwara District Council during a public rally.

He said all the 184 Municipal Councils have been unissued with 570m/- to 600m/- each, adding that the District Executive Officers are equally tasked to oversee the construction of the facilities so that by November 2023, they will be ready to absorb the students next year.