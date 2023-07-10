Kenya: Commonwealth Silver Medalist Simiu's Heartfelt Appeal to War-Torn Birthplace Samburu

Nairobi — After securing his place on the plane to the World Championships in Budapest, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu had a message for young people from Samburu: embrace peace and shun violence.

Simiu, born and bred in Samburu, said peace is the foundation for prosperity at all levels of the society.

"My message to all in Samburu County is for everyone to embrace peace because it is what brings unity. Many people have been frustrated and their lives disrupted because of insecurity. I'd like to ask the county government of Samburu that let's have peace because without it we are nowhere... and we need each other," the Africa 5000m silver medalist said.

Simiu knows first-hand the experience of growing in the area, which has for many years been affected by conflicts between different communities, such as cattle rustling, which has led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

Having overcome these harsh conditions, the 27-year-old has grown from level to level as an athlete, the peak of which was at last year's Club Games in Birmingham where he clocked 27:11.26 to win silver in the men's 10,000m.

A specialist in the 5000m, Simiu says the podium finish in England has whetted his appetite for more medals in the 25-lap race.

At the past weekend's national trials at the Nyayo Stadium, he clocked 27:30.5 to finish second in the men's 10,000m in a race won by his close friend and training partner, Nicholas Kimeli, who timed 27:29.8.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Conflict Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In third place was Bernard Kibet who clocked 27:33.5.

"This is the second time to make an attempt at the World Championships in the 10,000m. When I won silver at last year's Commonwealth Games, my coach and manager told me that I am capable of running in the 10,000m. I couldn't complain much but to focus and work hard in training. I see the future is great," the Istanbul Half Marathon champion said.

He spoke of how his close friendship with Kimeli - also a specialist in the men's 5000m - was integral to him claiming a podium finish in the men's 10,000m at the national trials.

"I asked him to come help me run in the 10,000m since he already has a wildcard for the World Championships in the men's 5000m. He agreed and told me he'd cooperate. We are not promising anything but I embrace teamwork. If we work together as a country, then I am sure we will do something good for the country.

Simiu also competed in the men's 5000m where he finished second in 13:16.05 as world silver medalist Jacob Krop took top honours in 13:15.72.

Cornelius Kemboi was third in 13:17.84.