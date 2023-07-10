Kenya: Catholic Priest Dies in Murang'a Guest House After Sweet Time With His Girlfriend

9 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A Catholic priest from Ruai Parish has died in Murang'a after a night out with his girlfriend, police have confirmed.

The priest identified as Joseph Kariuki, 43, from St Peter's Catholic church inn Ruai Parish collapsed and died on Saturday morning while with his girlfriend who is also a church staff.

The two lovebirds had booed themselves into Monalisa Hotel in Gatanga where they spent Friday night.

But the unexpected happened on Saturday morning when the lady rushed to the hotel reception on an emergency, saying her man was not well.

Police say when the hotel staff responded to the emergency, they found the man unconscious and had to rush him to the nearest hospital.

They also informed local police who accompanied them to the hospital where the priest was pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of death has not been established.

"Investigations into this death have been launched and a postmortem will also be done. Our officers have taken statements from the woman who was last with him and the hotel staff," he said.

Detectives also collected samples of food he ate last as part of the investigations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.