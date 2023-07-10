Kenya: President Ruto Convenes IGAD Quartet On Sudan Peace Process

Nairobi — President William Ruto has convened a session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development Quartet on Sudan.

A statement from the Presidential Communication Service says the meeting which is taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is focused on cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access and support inclusive peace process.

Kenya is spearheading the IGAD High-Level Delegation for Sudan Peace Process alongside South Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The extra-ordinary comes as the United Nations warned Sudan is on the brink of a 'full-scale civil war'.

Egypt which is also spearheading a mediation process says it will host a summit on Thursday to discuss ways to end a 12-week conflict between rival Sudanese military factions.