Uganda Might Lose Its Position As One of the World's Major Coffee Producers, Warn Experts

Experts have issued an urgent plea for the government and farming community of Uganda to adopt more sustainable methods for coffee farming and production.

The plea was made by the Director of the World Sustainability Organisation Paolo Bray.

He warned that failure to act may result in the loss of Uganda's position as one of the world's major coffee producers.

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world and has a higher global market value than tea.

It is the most commonly traded tropical product, with 80% of world output produced by up to 25 million farming households. Arabica and Robusta are the two most widely consumed coffee bean types, with the latter being Uganda's primary export.

In 2021, Uganda earned $559 million through the export of Robusta coffee, with 6.26 million bags valued at $862.28 million exported in total.

However, reports indicate that inconsistent weather conditions, long-term climatic changes, droughts, and unsustainable farming practices threaten this industry.

The resulting reduction in coffee production could be catastrophic for the country's economy, as coffee production forms a significant proportion of Uganda's foreign exchange earnings. The problems cited could reduce output to approximately 5.5 million bags in 2023, a drastic decrease from current export levels.

Bray has called for immediate action to be taken to make coffee farming and production in Uganda more sustainable.

He suggested that the government and farming community must work together to educate farmers on the benefits of sustainable farming practices.

Third-party audited sustainability certifications can play a significant role in promoting sustainable practices and improving the coffee industry in Uganda.

It is essential for Uganda to focus on sustainable coffee farming and production to secure its position as a top coffee-producing nation.

Coffee production is a crucial economic driver, generating income for more than 1.2 million families in Uganda. As the world becomes more environmentally aware, there is an increasing demand for ethically sourced coffee, creating an opportunity for Uganda to tap into a growing market.

The government and farming community of Uganda must prioritize sustainable coffee farming and production for the country's economic and environmental health.

Failure to do so will result in a significant loss of income for the country and have adverse impacts on coffee production worldwide.