Western Sahara: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks Against Occupation Soldiers in Akraret Al-Farsik Region

Bir Lahlou — Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) units has targeted the entrenchments of the occupation soldiers in the Mahbes sector, causing heavy losses in lives and equipment.

Advanced detachments of SPLA targeted the entrenchments of the occupation soldiers in the region of Akraret al-Farsik in the Mahbes sector, indicated Saturday military communiqué No. 829 of the Ministry of National Defense.

Advanced detachments of SPLA had, Thursday, targeted the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in the region of Akraret Al-Farsik in the Mahbes sector.

SPLA continues its attacks against the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces, which suffer heavy losses in lives and equipment along the wall of humiliation and shame, concluded the communiqué.