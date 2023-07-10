Uganda's Dr Sozi Appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Mozambique

9 July 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Dr Catherine Sozi was appointed as the UN Resident Coordinator in Mozambique by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

With the host government's approval, she took up her assignment on July 1, 2023.

Sozi brings more than 18 years of cumulative international experience and results at the UN in the development system, human rights and humanitarian affairs.

Before her current appointment in Mozambique, she served as the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia.

In Ethiopia, she led the UN Country Team to foster engagement with government, civil society, bilateral and multilateral partners, academia and the private sector to enable the UN Development System to address national needs, priorities and sustainable development challenges to advance the 2030 Agenda for the country.

She has previously worked in several countries, holding positions in Zambia, South Africa, China and as UNAIDS Regional Director in East and Southern Africa.

