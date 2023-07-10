Uganda: Dog Walk Excites Kampala

Dog lovers were on Saturday treated to a rare but spectacular show as animals considered man's best friend held a walk on Kampala streets.

The walk attracted different types of dogs both local and exotic.

According to Jordan Nsibambi from the Dog Walk Events Limited, the organisers, the walk is meant to together dog lovers to share knowledge and expertise about the animals.

"This another way of ensuring the dogs exercise as one of socializing with other dogs. During this event, we invite trainers to give tips to dog owners on how to keep them safe and active. They also give tips on how to treat dogs at home," Nsibambi said.

Dr. Alex Muyingo, a veterinary surgeon from Africavets veterinary clinic such events help dogs to socialize.

"There are dogs that don't get time to move out of homes and such functions help them reduce anxiety. When you make them walk around ensures they are peaceful but also mixing with other fellow dogs makes sure they change environment for their health," Muyingo said.

He noted that such functions are used to offer vaccination services to dogs against rabies.

"It is easier doing it at occasions like this, other than looking for dogs in people's home to vaccinate them. By vaccinating dogs, we have indirectly helped save the community since rabies also spreads to humans. "

According to Sergeant Herbert Nangoli, the chief instructor of the police canine unit, such functions are used to educate Ugandans on how dogs are useful animals not only as pets at home but for also many other uses

"Dogs can be used in many specialties. We train them to detect explosives, drugs but also track criminals. We also train them to carry out search and rescue. In case someone gets lost, we can use dogs to track, find and then rescue them. This is an opportunity for police to educate members of the public about the different uses of dogs,"Nangoli said.

He highlighted that Police has used dogs in its operations that include arresting criminals, citing the 6843 criminals apprehended in five months between January and May, 2023.

"Like in such a time where we have a terror threat, our dogs can help sniff to check for explosives. We have these dogs in all regions around the country that are available to help catch criminals and the services are free of charge."

The Police canine unit officer said events like the dog walk will help Ugandans get more tips about dogs and how they can be useful in their day to day lives.