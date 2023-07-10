Rwanda: Judiciary Honours Justice Nyirinkwaya After 20-Year Service

The judiciary bid farewell to Justice Immaculée Nyirinkwaya, Rwanda's first female Supreme court justice and honored her exceptional accomplishments she has had in the pursuit of justice over her illustrious 20-year career.

The event took place at the Supreme Court Headquarters on Friday, July 7 and brought together guests, including judges, former justice members, family, friends, and representatives from the Rwanda Bar Association (RBA).

Chief Justice Faustin Ntazilyayo highlighted Justice Nyirinkwaya's remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to justice. He emphasized her tireless efforts in upholding the rule of law and the significant impact she made on shaping Rwanda's legal landscape in the aftermath of the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994.

"After the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, Rwanda faced numerous challenges, particularly within its justice system. Justice Nyirinkwaya played a pivotal role in rebuilding the legal infrastructure, which had been severely affected by the atrocities. Her dedication addressed the shortage of qualified personnel and expertise, strengthening the justice system," he said.

The Chief Justice also praised her strong analytical and logical thinking skills, as well as her active involvement in mentoring young lawyers. He emphasized her deep commitment to upholding the law and promoting justice, leaving an indelible impact on the legal profession.

Justice Aloysie Cyanzayire, a former Chief Justice who had a longstanding relationship with Nyirinkwaya, described her as an organized and humble individual. She highlighted her exceptional ability to plan, prioritize, and manage tasks effectively, which enabled her to handle responsibilities in an orderly manner.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her farewell speech, the 65-year-old Justice Nyirinkwaya acknowledged the cooperation and support she received from her colleagues throughout her 20-year tenure. Reflecting on her career, she emphasized the importance of professionalism, integrity, commitment to high standards, sacrifice, consideration, and prioritization.

"As a professional decision-maker, I understood the significance of selflessness beyond personal gain. Gaining people's trust and recognizing that every decision carries consequences that can significantly impact lives helped guide my choices," she said.

Nyirinkwaya further advised her fellow colleagues and aspiring legal practitioners to remain committed to social justice, embrace collaboration, uphold integrity and ethics, and make meaningful contributions to the legal field in order to promote a fair and equitable legal system.

Born in 1958, JusticeNyirinkwaya made history as the first female Justice appointed to the Supreme Court of Rwanda in 1996. She holds a law degree in Commercial Law from the University of Paris II-Assas (1982) and an LLB in Insurance Law.