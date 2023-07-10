Rwanda: APR Announce Third Signing in Major Squad Overhaul

Twenty-one-time league champions APR have revitalized their attack by signing lethal striker Danny Ndikumana from Burundian topflight side Rukinzo FC on a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until June 2025.

Ndikumana attracted APR's attention following his superb performance last season especially during his attacking masterclass during the 2023 East and Central African Police Games (EAPCCO) Games held in Rwanda.

Although the club has kept details of his transfer under wraps, Times Sport understands that the army side offered him a sign-on fee in excess of Rwf30.5 million and a monthly salary of Rwf1,000,000.

Ndikumana is a big plus to the league champions who are in advanced squad overhaul since they opened doors for foreign players to bring the decade-long 'homegrown players only' policy to an end.

Burundian playmaker Ismail Pitchou Nshimirimana and Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga were the first to sign for the club. The duo signed a two-year deal each.

APR also is chasing the signatures of Nigerian Victor Mbaoma, Apam Assongwe, Congolese goalkeeper Pavelh Ndzila of Etoile du Congo and Cameroonian defender Ngweni Denis Ndasi.

APR are hoping to regain its status on the continental scene following mediocre showing since they decided against using foreign players in 2012.

In ten years, the military side won seven league titles and two peace cups. The club has, however, sought otherwise after struggling to compete favorably in continental football due to the limited talent pool.

Still, it failed to make it into the CAF Champions League or CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

The military side was last season eliminated from the second round of the CAF Champions League and, in 2020, they crashed out of the first round of the same competition.