Rwanda: Top Five Projects Awaiting Rwf265 Billion Budget in City of Kigali

The Kigali City Council has approved a budget of Rwf265.9 billion for the 2023/24 fiscal year. This budget will help to implement projects under the economic transformation, social transformation, and transformational governance pillars.

Here are the top five infrastructure development projects awaiting part of the allocated budget, as announced by the City of Kigali on Friday, July 7, 2023.

1. Rwezamenyo, Kagugu settlements to be upgraded

As 60 per cent of the population lives in informal settlements in the City of Kigali, more projects are expected to be upgraded.

Unplanned settlements in the Rwezamenyo and Nyakabanda sectors of Nyarugenge District and Kagugu cell in Kinyinya sector of Gasabo District are set to be upgraded under the 2023/24 budget.

The project aims at improving access to basic infrastructure and social services for the residents and improving the resilience of populations to climatic events, particularly floods where the level of vulnerability is high.

It will also ensure good connectivity between the selected areas and the surrounding urban areas, thus improving the mobility of the citizens--and creating more jobs and economic opportunities within the targeted neighborhoods.

The rehabilitation of the informal settlements will improve the lives of 60,000 residents vulnerable to climate change.

2. Studies on upgrading Nyabugogo bus terminal

According to the City of Kigali, studies on upgrading the Nyabugogo bus terminal will resume.

Nyabugogo transit hub is set to be revamped to increase its capacity to receive many buses.

In October 2021, city officials announced that they would start upgrading the bus terminal in the next two years.

Rwf45 billion had earlier been estimated to be spent on upgrading the bus terminal. However, the final cost will be revealed by the ongoing studies.

There were 2,948 vehicles owned by licensed public bus and minibus companies and cooperatives across the country, most of which take passengers from the Nyabugogo Bus terminal to upcountry.

3. 24km dedicated to public buses

"We will work on getting 24 km dedicated to public buses," the city announced.

The Association of Public Transporters (ATPR) has been calling for dedicated lanes for public buses in the City of Kigali to address public transport woes.

4. Public toilets to be increased

The City of Kigali has also pledged to increase public toilets. In February this year, 32 more sites were identified for urgent construction of public toilets in the city.

People who frequent different busy areas in the City of Kigali have decried the shortage of public toilets along major roads and commercial centres, which they say dents the efforts to make the capital a smart city.

So far there are 17 stand-alone public toilets in public spaces where many people gather in Kigali, according to a recent report.

To address the shortage, the private sector is also being encouraged to invest in constructing public toilets at the identified sites and charge a fee as a business to improve sanitation, although the City of Kigali could spend its own budget to construct public toilets at some of the sites.

5. 20km with public lights

Public lights are also expected to be installed on 24 kilometres of roads.

According to the council, the capital will have a length of 215.6 kilometres of roads constructed or upgraded in six phases by 2024 under the Kigali Infrastructure Project.

More roads, bridges, and drainages are expected to be constructed under the 2023/24 fiscal year budget.