Africa: Egypt Captain Ibrahim Adel Named TotalEnergies U-23 AFCON Best Player

Egypt U23 captain Ibrahim Adel has been named the Best Player of the TotalEnegies U23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023 following the final match in Rabat on Saturday night.

The skipper of the Baby Pharaohs was among several players who won personal awards after the fourth edition of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, TotalEnergies CAF 2023, came to a close.

This comes after hosts Morocco crowned champions on home soil after defeating Egypt 2-1 (AET) in the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat on Saturday.

Several players showcased outstanding performances, and some were recognized by the Technical Study Group of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Among them was Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the top scorer of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations TotalEnergies 2023. With three goals, the Moroccan striker claimed the Umbro Golden Boot award for the competition.

The FC Barcelona winger demonstrated his goal-scoring efficiency throughout the tournament. It is worth noting that since 2015, no one has surpassed the Nigerian Oghenekaro Etebo's record of five goals.

Ibrahim Adel, the captain of the young Pharaohs, was named the tournament's best player. The silver medal winner was recognized for his exceptional performances, which guided Egypt to the final.

Adel's midfield dominance and playmaking skills were instrumental in his team's success.

Hamza Alaa, who remained unbeatable in goal until the final where he conceded two goals, received the award for the best goalkeeper.

The Al Ahly shot-stopper showcased agility, authority, and excellent technical control of the ball, qualities that earned him this prestigious accolade.

Finishing fourth in this edition of the U-23 CAF Cup, Guinea was honoured with the Fair Play Award for their sportsmanship throughout the tournament.