Uganda: Foodies Treated to Culinary Mastery and Whisky Delight At Singleton Food Pairing Experience

On Saturday, Stone Haven Restaurant and Winery hosted the second edition of the Singleton Food Pairing Experiences.

It was a delicious experience for guests who attended the unique culinary event that transformed the venue into a literal food and whisky haven for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Guests started arriving as early as 1:00pm, eagerly anticipating a delicious afternoon of fine dining and exceptional pairings with Singleton.

But, before they could take their seats, many took off sometime to snap away as they captured the perfect moments with friends in the beautiful setup.

As guests settled in, it was easy to tell that the talented chefs at Stone Haven were out to impress. From the appetizers, to main courses and the desserts, the culinary creations stamped Chef Rajab Mwitu's expertise, as the meals were perfectly complemented by the different flavours of the Singleton.

It was the RoseMary & Scotch Pork Fillet that seemed to be the crowd's favourite. Foodies appreciated the subtle infusion of the Singleton in each and every serving, and if the smiles and compliments are anything to go by, the carefully selected dishes indeed left the attendees' taste buds tingling with delight.

Christine Kyokunda, the Singleton Brand Manager, commended foodies and whisky enthusiasts for embracing the unique food pairing experience; "We are thrilled to witness the public embracing this unique fine dining experience. The Singleton Food Pairing Experiences are here to elevate the fine dining experience, and create lasting memories for everyone. And tonight, we did exactly that."

To elevate the mood, DJ Ssese and DJ Tenyis kept guests nodding their heads to the rhythms of their music mixes.

The event came to a satisfactory end, as guests applauded the chefs for a job well done. It's fair to say that Singleton turned Stone Haven into unique haven, with an experience that offered a perfect harmonisation of great dining and the smooth Singleton Liquid.