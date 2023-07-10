Kenya: Nairobi to Host AU's High Level Private Sector Meeting

10 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Nairobi will be hosting the African Union's (AU's) High Level Private Sector Forum meeting to boost trade on the continent.

The AU Commission, in collaboration with the East African Community Secretariat, will be organising the event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from July 10-12, 2023.

The three-day forum themed 'Public - Private Sector Engagement for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development while Deepening Regional and Continental Trade and Investment towards Implementation of AfCFTA' is expected to draw more than 500 participants from Africa and beyond.

Participants will be drawn from high level public policy makers, private sector actors, financial institutions and representatives of women and youth led/owned creative start-ups, academia and research institutions.

About 100 exhibitors from Africa and beyond are expected to exhibit their merchandise at the KICC.

The overall objective of the 14th High Level Forum is to strengthen the linkages between regional and continental markets for increased trade and investment.

Kenya's East African and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano will grace the event.

Others will include AU's Commissioner of Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals Albert Muchanga, East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Peter Mutuku Mathuku, among other dignitaries.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.