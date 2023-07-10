Kenya: Ignore Collection of Signatures at Your Own Peril, Orengo Warns Govt

Siaya — Siaya leaders have warned president William Ruto to ignore the ongoing collection of signatures to express dissatisfaction against his government at his own peril.

Led by Siaya governor, James Orengo and the national assembly minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi, the leaders, among them Siaya speaker, George Okode said that the constitution was clear that the citizens were sovereign and could bring about change in Kenya using parliamentary or extra parliamentary processes.

They were speaking at Sidindi primary school grounds in Ugunja constituency during a funds drive in aid of 40 women groups in the area.

Orengo said that there were many ways of changing the government which had been used the world over before, including Kenya.

"We had done it before when parliament proved to be acting contrary to the wishes of the people" said the governor adding that right now the country had reached a situation where the opposition must go back to the people to exercise their sovereignty to bring about change in the country.

He challenged president William Ruto and his deputy to wake up and face the reality, adding that the collection of signatures that began last week will culminate into the their leaving the office.

Orengo and Wandayi accused deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua of persistently making Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga his pet subject of attack, telling him to desist.

National assembly minority leader who is also the Ugunja legislator, Opiyo Wandayi told Kenya Kwanza leaders to stop poking their noses into what the opposition was doing, including the collection of signatures.

"If Kenyans decide to append their signatures as a sign of showing their lack of confidence in your leadership, it is none of your business" said Wandayi.

Wandayi at the same time said president Ruto owes Nyanza region an apology following the shooting of some youths who were demonstrating during the Sabasaba day.

He said it was not acceptable for the law enforcement agents to kill innocent civilians who were exercising their constitutional rights of picketing. - Kna