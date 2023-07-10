Kenya: CS Kindiki Warns Police Against Lobbying Teargas to Disperse Peaceful Protestors

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has instructed police against lobbing teargas to disperse peaceful protestors.

Kindiki said his office had been made aware of overzealous perpetrators in the security sector who used unnecessary and disproportionate force which is in contradiction of the government's position to uphold tenets of the 2010 Constitution.

The remarks comes after Azimio La Umoja Coalition Leader Raila Odinga, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the Africa Judges and Jurists Forum castigated anti-riot police officers of using excessive force and live bullets to ensure protesters do not make their way into the city centre.

In the past, peaceful protests have ended up turning violent after police used excessive force to disperse crowds.