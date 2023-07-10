Kenya: CS Kindiki Warns Police Against Lobbying Teargas to Disperse Peaceful Protestors

10 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has instructed police against lobbing teargas to disperse peaceful protestors.

Kindiki said his office had been made aware of overzealous perpetrators in the security sector who used unnecessary and disproportionate force which is in contradiction of the government's position to uphold tenets of the 2010 Constitution.

The remarks comes after Azimio La Umoja Coalition Leader Raila Odinga, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the Africa Judges and Jurists Forum castigated anti-riot police officers of using excessive force and live bullets to ensure protesters do not make their way into the city centre.

In the past, peaceful protests have ended up turning violent after police used excessive force to disperse crowds.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.