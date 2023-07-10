Kenya: General Ogolla Urges Security Agencies to Engage Local Residents in Security Operations

10 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Francis Ogolla, has emphasized the importance of security agencies collaborating with local residents during security operations across the country, including in the North Eastern region.

General Ogolla made these remarks during his visit to Kenya Defence Forces Camps and Forward Operating Bases in the North Eastern region on Saturday.

General Ogolla highlighted that engaging with the local populace is a crucial strategy in the fight against terrorism and crime, as they possess valuable information about the region and the presence of criminal elements within their communities.

As part of his visit, General Ogolla toured Mandera, El Wak, Modika, and Gherille, aiming to foster engagement with the troops and assess their readiness for missions.

He had discussions with officers and soldiers stationed in these areas, and also delivered an address to the troops.

Commending the troops for their unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region, CDF General Ogolla encouraged them to maintain focus, alertness, and vigilance in the execution of their operations.

Furthermore, General Ogolla assured the troops of his full support, along with the backing of the Defence Headquarters, in their efforts to deter and overcome security threats in the country.

