Tunisia: Cepex Calls for Increasing Tunisia's Trade Representation Abroad to Support Agri-Food Exports

Tunis/Tunisia — Streamlining import procedures for certain specific products and revising certain clauses of trade agreements in the Arab region are the main recommendations tabled to support the export sector for agricultural products and the agri-food industry.

At the second sectoral meeting organised recently by CEPEX at the Maison de l'Exportateur, participants called for the need to streamline bank transfer procedures and monitor developments in international legal and regulatory procedures, notably for target markets.

They called for the modernisation of the technical and health control system for exports and for further encouragement of Tunisian agri-food products to conquer the African market.

They also called for offering specific support and incentives to companies in the agri-food industries with a view to improving their capacities and products.

Professionals from the agricultural products and agri-food industries sector and representatives of ministries, companies, organisations and professional groups, as well as the relevant support structures, present at this meeting, emphasised the need to develop Tunisia's commercial representations abroad and and step up economic diplomacy to reduce the difficulties faced by Tunisian products on certain international markets.

They further called for increased Tunisian participation in international trade fairs and shows, and for the necessary budget to be guaranteed to improve the location of Tunisian pavilions at trade events abroad, and to raise the number of professional meetings.

Speaking at the event, CEPEX CEO Mourad Ben Hassine said that the meeting aims to identify the export problems encountered by companies and to propose concrete solutions to be undertaken and promotional actions to be planned for 2024.

He also pointed out that the agricultural products and agri-food industries sector, which accounts for 12% of total Tunisian exports, had recorded a growth rate of 34.1%, generating export revenues of around TND 6.8 billion in 2022.

In the first five months of 2023, export revenues reached TND 3.1 billion, a growth rate of 8.5%.

He estimated that the unexploited export potential for agri-food products is 52% for olive oil ($376 million) and 51% for fresh or dried dates ($230 million).

For fresh or chilled fish, the untapped potential is estimated at $47 million, with fresh tomatoes in 4th place ($38 million).

From July 4 to 20, 2023, CEPEX is holding a series of sector meetings at the Maison de l'Exportateur for Tunisian export companies, as part of the export development plan.