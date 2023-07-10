Angolan President Arrives in Soyo

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço arrived in the municipality of Soyo, northern province of Zaire, where he will re-inaugurate the naval base in the region.

The re-inauguration of the infrastructure is part of the celebrations of the 47th anniversary of the Angolan Navy, the Presidency's Press Office said on Sunday.

The programme also includes the official entry into operation of the Regional Maritime Coordination Centre.

The Angolan Head of State returns to the country's capital later this Monday. VC/AL/ADR/NIC