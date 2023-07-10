Rwanda: Seven Facts About Kiswahili

Did you know that Kiswahili is not only one of the most widely spoken languages in sub-Saharan Africa, but it also holds a prestigious position among the top 10 most spoken languages globally?

A Linguistic Fusion

Kiswahili, also known as Swahili, is a language with a rich mix of influences. It developed as a result of centuries of trade along the East African coast, incorporating elements from local Bantu languages, Arabic, English, Persian, Portuguese, German, and French.

Arabic roots

Approximately 35 percent of the Swahili vocabulary is derived from Arabic.

This influence is a testament to the historical trade connections between the Arab world and East Africa. Interestingly, Swahili has also adopted words from English, such as "polisi" (police), "televisheni" (television), and "baiskeli" (bicycle).

Global Reach

With over 200 million speakers worldwide, Swahili is among the top 10 most widely spoken languages globally. People whose mother tongue is Swahili, known as Waswahili, number between five to 15 million.

The language serves as a lingua franca in many countries within East, Central, and Southern Africa, as well as in the Middle East.

Coastal Origins

The name "Swahili" derives from the Arabic word "sahil," meaning "coast." Kiswahili emerged as a trade language along the East African coastline and continues to thrive in coastal regions.

In 1928, the Zanzibar dialect called Kiunguja was standardized as the basis for Swahili.

Widely spoken in East Africa

Swahili is the official language of Tanzania, it is also recognized as an official language in Kenya alongside English.

Additionally, it is spoken extensively in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Comoros Islands, Burundi, Rwanda, North Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

Centuries of history

The Swahili language has a long and storied past. The earliest known written documents in Swahili, dating back to 1711, were letters written in Arabic script from the region of Kilwa, now part of Tanzania. These historic artifacts are preserved in the Historical Archives of Goa, India.

Set to be used as a language of wider communication throughout Africa

The East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC) was established in accordance with Article 137 of the EAC Treaty, which emphasizes the development and utilization of Kiswahili as the common language of the Community. Serving as a lingua franca, Kiswahili is adopted and employed as a shared means of communication among individuals of diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The commission undertakes various initiatives, including the formulation of a roadmap for implementing Kiswahili as the official language of the Community and the drafting of a Kiswahili Language policy.

In collaboration with the African Union, the EAC is working towards the recognition and promotion of Kiswahili as a language of wider communication throughout Africa.

Kiswahili continues to play a vital role as a unifying language in East Africa, facilitating communication and cultural exchange among diverse communities. Its global significance and linguistic richness make it a fascinating language to explore and appreciate.