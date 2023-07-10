East Africa: Tanzanian President Calls for Removal of Trade Barriers With Malawi

10 July 2023
The Independent (Kampala)
By Xinhua

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for the removal of trade barriers on the East African nation's border with Malawi to boost trade between the two countries, the presidency said late Friday.

A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Hassan made the call at the end of her three-day state visit to Malawi on Friday. "People between the two countries should do business along the border without barriers," said Hassan.

The statement, signed by Zuhura Yunus, director of Presidential Communications, said Hassan and Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera tasked ministers responsible for trade to work out the elimination of existing trade barriers.

The statement said Hassan commended Malawi for starting to teach the Kiswahili language in schools, saying the language stood a better chance of uniting Africa.

According to the statement, during her visit, Hassan witnessed the signing of agreements on information and communications technology between the two countries.

